7 killed, 3 injured in twin roadside blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

New Delhi:

At least seven people were killed and three others injured in two roadside explosions in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to police officials. The blasts occurred in the Marka Bera area of Bannu district and targeted both a passenger vehicle and, later, people involved in rescue efforts.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attacks at the time of reporting. Authorities have launched an investigation and security forces have sealed off the area as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two explosions strike Bannu district

According to Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi, the first explosion occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the roadside detonated as a passenger van was passing through the area.

The blast struck the vehicle, killing five people at the scene.

Officials said the van was travelling from Hathi Khel village to Bannu city when it was caught in the explosion.

A short while later, a second blast took place at the same location.

According to police, the second explosion appeared to target people who had gathered for rescue operations following the initial attack. Two more people were killed in the second blast, while a vehicle was also damaged.

The two incidents left a total of seven people dead and three others injured.

Investigation under way

Police said the injured victims and the bodies of those killed were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have begun investigating the incident and are examining the site for evidence. Security personnel and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started collecting forensic material from the scene as part of the inquiry.

Officials have not yet announced any arrests or identified those responsible for the attacks.

Chief Minister condemns attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the incident and directed senior police officials to submit a detailed report.

He also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosions.

Describing the incident as "extremely tragic" and "heart-rending", the chief minister expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

He assured affected families that the provincial government would provide all possible support during this difficult period.

The chief minister also instructed relevant authorities to ensure that those injured in the explosions receive the best possible medical treatment.

"The provincial government will not leave the affected families alone in this time of grief," he said.

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