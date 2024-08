K Kavitha meets her father, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao after release from Tihar Jail

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha today (August 29) met her father and former Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao in Eravalli. This was the first meeting of Kavitha with KCR after being released from Tihar jail.

BRS MLC Kavitha, who walked out of jail after over five months in the Delhi excise policy case met party President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. Kavitha, who reached Hyderabad on Wednesday evening (August 28), drove to Erravelli in Siddipet district to meet Chandrasekhar Rao.

Accompanied by her husband D Anil Kumar and her son Aditya, she bowed to touch the feet of KCR, as the BRS chief is popularly known and he hugged her.

K Kavitha receives rousing welcome

Kavitha was accorded a traditional welcome by BRS leaders and staff on arrival at the residence. She then walked in to meet her father. KCR was pleased to see the daughter after more than five months and led her into the house. There were celebrations at KCR’s house as several BRS leaders reached there to greet Kavitha, who was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday.

She had reached Hyderabad on Wednesday evening to a rousing welcome by the party cadres and had met her mother Shobha, who had reached Hyderabad from Erravelli to see her.

KT Rama Rao meets K Kavitha

Kavitha’s brother and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had accompanied her from Delhi. Meanwhile, Rama Rao left for the US on Thursday on a family visit.

After five-and-a-half months, Kavitha became active on ‘X’ by posting a photograph with his brother and husband taken during the welcome she received at her house on Wednesday.

"Satyameva Jayate," she wrote in Telugu. Later, she posted the photograph of her father hugging her on reaching his Erravelli residence.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 27) granted bail to Kavitha in Delhi excise policy cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was arrested by the ED in Hyderabad on March 15 and was taken to Delhi the same day. She was arrested by the CBI in Tihar Jail itself in April and had been in judicial custody since then.

After release from jail, the BRS lawmaker claimed that she was innocent and alleged that she was implicated by political rivals to trouble her family.