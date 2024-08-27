K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail after five months as SC grants her bail in Delhi excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BRS leader K Kavitha

Delhi excise policy case: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday night hours after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kavitha, who was arrested in March this year, was released from Tihar's jail number 6 where she was lodged for nearly five months.

BRS workers and supporters, gathered outside the jail to greet her, celebrated with drumbeats and fireworks as she exited the prison complex. Kavitha's brother, K T Rama Rao, who is the working president of BRS, was also present.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested 46-year-old Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the CBI had arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11.

What K Kavith said after walking out of Tihar Jail?

Kavitha addressed theo party workers outside Tihar Jail as she walked out, stating, "We will fight and prove our innocence." The BRS leader added that the entire country knows she was imprisoned for political reasons and that she has done nothing wrong: BRS leader Kavitha after being released on bail.

BRS leader Kavitha said "I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight..."

"We are fighters, we will fight it out legally and politically. They have only made the BRS and KCR's team unbreakable," she said.

K Kavitha gets bail

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to the BRS leader and asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that she was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged scam which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Delhi excise policy scam case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

