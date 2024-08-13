Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha judicial custody extended till September 2

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha

Delhi liquor policy case: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha, and others involved in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam until September 2. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja gave this verdict after the accused appeared via video conference on the expiration of their previous custody period.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal, but he remains in Tihar Jail because he has not yet provided the required bail bond. Kejriwal is in judicial custody as part of an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged corruption case.

No bail to Kejriwal by Delhi High Court

Earlier on August 5, the Delhi High Court had rejected the bail plea by Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. The court had reserved the order on the AAP leader’s bail plea on July 29 after hearing arguments of the counsel for Kejriwal and CBI. The High Court on July 17 had reserved its order on the plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to now-scrapped Excise Policy.

Delhi Excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 20

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal suffers major setback, no bail by Delhi High Court in Excise Policy case