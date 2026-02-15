Hyderabad horror: Man hit, dragged by speeding Bolero for several metres; two arrested | Video

Hyderabad:

A shocking road rage incident in Hyderabad has sparked widespread outrage after a man was allegedly hit and dragged for several metres by a speeding Bolero, leaving him critically injured. The incident occurred on the evening of February 9 within the limits of Kushaiguda police station.

According to the police, P Raju, a private company employee, was returning home in his MG Windsor car after finishing work in Mallapur, under the Nacharam police station area. Near Mallapur X-Road, two men travelling in a Bolero allegedly rammed into Raju's car from behind and fled the spot without stopping.

Horrific incident captured in CCTV | Watch

Raju's friends chased the Bolero and attempted to stop it near H.B. Colony. At that point, Raju's friend Satish reportedly stood in front of the vehicle to question the occupants. The accused allegedly drove straight into him and continued speeding while Satish clung to the front bumper for several metres.

The horrifying visuals, captured on video, show Satish being dragged along the road. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Two accused arrested

Kushaiguda police registered a case and launched an investigation. The Bolero vehicle involved in the incident was seized, and the two accused, Uppari Mahesh and Angandula Tarun, both residents of Balaji Nagar, were arrested.

Police said the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

