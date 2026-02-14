Radiator blast triggers massive fire at Telangana laboratory, 10 fire tenders at spot

Hyderabad:

A massive explosion was reported after a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said.

10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, according to officials.

Further details are awaited.