Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Radiator blast triggers massive fire at Telangana laboratory, 10 fire tenders at spot

Radiator blast triggers massive fire at Telangana laboratory, 10 fire tenders at spot

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

10 fire tenders were deployed to the scene and firefighters succeeded in containing the blaze. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and the precise cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Telangana fire
Telangana fire Image Source : ANI
Hyderabad:

A massive explosion was reported after a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said.

10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, according to officials.

“A massive explosion occurred following a radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. 10 fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported and the cause of the explosion is yet to be revealed,” fire officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Telangana
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\