Cyclone Montha impact: Heavy rains lash in Telangana, IMD issues red alert for six districts

Hyderabad:

Heavy rains battered several parts of Telangana on Wednesday (October 29) due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast overnight.

Districts including Warangal, Jangaon, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Peddapalli recorded widespread rainfall, while Hyderabad also witnessed heavy showers.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Kalleda in Warangal district received the highest rainfall of 348.3 mm, followed by Redlawada (301.8 mm) and Kapulakanaparthy (270.3 mm). Bheemadevarapalle in Hanumakonda district recorded 253.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 AM and 6:00 PM, indicating the severe impact of the cyclone across the state.

IMD issues red alert for six districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for Wednesday, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

It further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts during 1 pm of Wednesday to 8.30 am of October 30.

Telangana on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone 'Montha', which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada.

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in the Thai language.

Reviewing the cyclone's impact, especially on paddy harvesting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take all necessary precautions to minimise crop losses, an official release said. He also directed SDRF and NDRF teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in a coordinated manner under the supervision of district collectors.

With Hyderabad witnessing heavy rainfall, Reddy asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), SDRF, and Fire Department personnel to remain on alert and respond swiftly to public distress calls. Families residing in low-lying areas were ordered to be evacuated to relief camps due to overflowing rivulets and canals.

The Irrigation Department was instructed to closely monitor water levels in reservoirs, projects, and other water bodies across the state.

Educational institutions closed

Authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts in view of the heavy rains.

In Nalgonda district, nearly 500 students and 26 teaching and non-teaching staff of the state-run residential boys’ school at Komapally were rescued after the premises were inundated and shifted to safer locations.

Meanwhile, train services were disrupted due to waterlogging at Dornakal yard in Mahabubabad district, with several passenger trains cancelled, partially cancelled, or diverted, according to a South Central Railway (SCR) release.

Television visuals from Khammam district showed a truck and its driver being swept away in an overflowing stream, highlighting the intensity of the flooding caused by the cyclone’s aftermath.

