School Holiday, October 30: Check state-wise school holidays due to Cyclone Montha, Jagadhatri Puja

The festive season is almost over, schools and colleges state-wise have been opened following Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays. However, schools in some states will have a holiday on Thursday, October 30 due to Cyclone Montha. Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be closed tomorrow due to bad weather conditions following Cyclone Montha.

Cyclone Montha School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Andhra Pradesh: Considering this bad weather conditions, schools and colleges in 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed till October 31. According to an order by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, educational institutions will remain shut in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and YSR Kadapa.

Odisha: Schools in several districts in Odisha have been ordered shut till October 30. The districts where schools are expected to be closed are- Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, as per local reports.

Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges in various districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to be closed on Thursday, October 30 due to ongoing heavy downpour following Cyclonic Storm Montha. Schools, educational institutes in Tiruvallur district will be closed tomorrow.

Jagadhatri Puja School Holiday

Jagadhatri Puja is a major festival in West Bengal and celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. Schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 31 for the Jagadhatri Puja festival.

Jammu and Kashmir

All government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed till November 2 for Pooja holidays. Classes are expected to resume on November 3.

