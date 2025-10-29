Cyclone Montha: 300 electric poles uprooted, 20,000 acres of paddy crops damaged in Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Montha: In Konaseema district, over 300 electric poles were uprooted, with 80 per cent of restoration work completed. The remaining repairs will be finished within hours to restore power supply.

Amaravati:

A day after Cyclone Montha made landfall, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday said although the intensity of cyclonic storm 'Montha' has reduced, power and transportation disruptions persist in several affected districts in the state. “While the severity of Cyclone Montha has subsided, power supply and transport disruptions still persist in several affected districts,” said Atchannaidu.

300 electric poles were uprooted in Konaseema

In Konaseema district, over 300 electric poles were uprooted, with 80 per cent of restoration work completed. The remaining repairs will be finished within hours to restore power supply.

Following directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, power restoration to every household is being accelerated, he said.

(Image Source : PTI)Cyclone Montha: Restoration work underway.

The Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister said that nearly 54 substations were damaged in Konaseema district, prompting the deployment of energy department teams from Ramachandrapuram, Rajamahendravaram and Mummidivaram.

Fallen trees along 134 km of roads had been cleared and full traffic movement was restored. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses resumed 100 percent services from Wednesday.

10,000 people were provided shelter in 400 relief camps

Over 10,000 people were provided shelter in 400 relief camps in Konaseema district and the state government announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each affected family and Rs 1,000 for individuals. Fishermen and weavers would receive 50 kg of rice each, with ration distribution starting from today.

20,000 acres of paddy and horticulture crops were damaged

Achannaidu noted that 20,000 acres of paddy and horticulture crops were damaged in Konaseema district, and special teams were formed to assess the losses. The family of the woman who died in Mamidikuduru mandal will receive Rs 5 lakh in aid.

(Image Source : PTI)Cyclone Montha: Heavy rains lashed Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continued restoration work. Fallen trees were cleared on the Nizampatnam–Repalle road, Machilipatnam–Manginapudi road and Anakapalli and Machilipatnam regions.

