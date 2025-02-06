Trainee aircraft makes 'hard landing' at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport due to this reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A Cessna trainee aircraft made a "hard landing" at the Begumpet airport here due to a "malfunction" of its nose wheel on Thursday. According to police, it was a minor incident and no one was injured. Following the incident, the runway was briefly closed, and subsequently, flight operations resumed, they added.

"The aircraft was on a regular training flight and during the landing the front-wheel was slightly bent. The runway was closed for about 30 minutes and it was subsequently cleared, and flight operations resumed," a police official said.

IAF's Mirage aircraft crashes in MP

Earlier on Thursday, a Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie, the official said, adding both the pilot ejected safely.

According to the information received, the Air Force's Mirage 2000 fighter plane crashed at around 2:20 pm. The plane crashed in Sunari police station area of ​​Karaira tehsil of Shivpuri when it was on a regular training flight.

As soon as the incident was reported, the local administration immediately dispatched a team to the incident site. At the same time, the police have also reached the spot. However, the cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, pilots injured