IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, pilots injured

IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday while it was on a routine training sortie. Defense officials said that a Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Here’s how it happened?

According to the information received so far, the Air Force's Mirage 2000 fighter plane crashed on Thursday at around 2:20 pm. The plane crashed in Sunari police station area of ​​Karaira tehsil of Shivpuri when it was on a regular training flight.

Cause of crash yet to be ascertained

As soon as the incident was reported, the local administration immediately dispatched a team to the incident site. At the same time, the police have also reached the spot. However, the cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained.



As soon as the smoke was seen, the people of the village started running towards the spot. A crowd of villagers gathered at the scene of the incident. A picture of the injured pilot has also come out, in which he is seen talking to someone on the phone.