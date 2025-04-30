Advertisement
Telangana: Three dead, six injured in factory explosion blast, probe underway

Telangana: Three dead, six injured in factory explosion blast, probe underway. (Representational Image) Image Source : file
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: , Updated:
Hyderabad:

At least three people died and six others injured in an explosion at Premier Explosives Private Limited in Kateypalli village, Motakondur Mandal, Yadadribhuvanagiri district, on Tuesday.

Giving details, police said the deceased were identified as Sandeep, Naresh, and Devi Charan, all residents of Motakondur village. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the Sub-Inspector of Motakondur police station, "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion."

The families of the deceased staged a protest outside the company, demanding justice and compensation for the victims. 

(With inputs from ANI)

