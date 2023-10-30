Telangana Jana Samiti to support Congress in next month Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Meeting between Congress and Telangana Jana Samiti

Telangana Assembly Elections: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Telangana Jana Samiti has announced its support to the Congress party in next month's poll, which is scheduled to be held on November 30. The decision will boost the grand old party's efforts to fight against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The party's decision came after a meeting between its president M Kodandaram and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

Telangana Jana Samiti to support Congress

Kodandaram has made an announcement that his party will not field candidates in the upcoming elections but will provide their support to the Congress party in its efforts to challenge the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The Telangana Jana Samithi was founded on March 31, 2018. Its leader, Kodandaram, also served as the chairman of the all-party Telangana Joint Action Committee, which played a pivotal role in leading the movement for the formation of a separate Telangana state, starting in 2009.

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana Legislative Assembly, 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

