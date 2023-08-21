Telangana: BJP slams BRS govt for allegedly demanding '30 per cent commission'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy at BJP state office

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has slammed the ruling BRS government as a "30 per cent share regime". He alleged that the government is demanding a 30 per cent commission for any business or government scheme. He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Reddy said that the BRS government is "sucking the blood of the people". He alleged that if someone wants to do business in the state, they will have to shell out a share to the BRS party. He also alleged that if someone wants to construct apartments, they will have to give a flat to BRS leaders.

"If someone wants to do business in this state, they will have to shell out a share to the BRS party. If anyone wants to construct apartments, they will have to give a flat to BRS leaders. The BRS government has transformed itself as a 30 per cent (share) regime," Reddy alleged, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Reddy's allegations have been denied by the BRS government. The government has said that it is committed to good governance and transparency. It has also said that it will take action against anyone found guilty of corruption.

The BRS government is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The party has been in power in Telangana since 2014. The next Assembly elections in the state are due in 2023.

The BJP is the main opposition party in Telangana. It is trying to make inroads into the state, which is considered to be a stronghold of the BRS. The BJP's allegations of corruption against the BRS government are part of its efforts to discredit the ruling party.

It remains to be seen whether the BJP's allegations will have any impact on the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the allegations have certainly put the BRS government on the defensive.

