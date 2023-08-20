​Telangana: KCR says if Congress comes to power, era of middleman will begin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM KCR

KCR slams Congress: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday (August 20) claimed that if Opposition Congress comes to power in the state, the middleman era will begin in the government offices.

The state will go to Assembly polls later this year in which KCR is looking to retain power while Congress is aiming to come to power.

Speaking at a public rally in Suryapet, KCR targeted the Congress over its promise to pay Rs 4,000 as a social pension if elected to power in the state, and asked why such a scheme was not being implemented in the states ruled by the party.

"The Congress, which has ruled for 50 years, used to give only Rs 200 as social pension. Now they say, 'give us a chance, we will make it Rs 4000'," KCR asked.

"Are they giving it in Chhattisgarh which is being ruled by them? Are they giving it in Karnataka? Are they giving it in Rajasthan? Is there a separate policy for each state?” he asked.

KCR took a dig at Congress and alleged that Karnataka’s Bengaluru, which is ruled by Congress, has been facing power cuts ever since the party assumed power in that state earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Rao inaugurated the Integrated District Collectorate in Suryapet.

(With PTI inputs)

