Stray dog attacks 5-year-old girl on street in Hyderabad, CCTV captures terrifying moments

Hyderabad:

A shocking incident from Hyderabad has triggered anger among local residents after a stray dog suddenly attacked a five-year-old girl in the Suraram police station area. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, showing how the stray dog pounced on the child suddenly and injured her badly. According to reports, the dog attacked the girl, causing injuries to her face. The child's cries alerted nearby residents who rushed to the spot. Following the incident, the injured child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and doctors have reported that her condition is currently stable.

Locals express anger and demand urgent action

Residents of the area expressed their anger and concern after the incident. They alleged that officials of the Gajula Ramaram Circle were informed about stray dog problems earlier as well, but no action was taken. Locals have demanded that authorities step in immediately to prevent such incidents from happening again.

100 stray dogs 'poisoned' to death near Hyderabad

It is to be noted here that nearly 100 canines were allegedly "poisoned to death" in Yacharam village near Hyderabad following which a case was registered against a sarpanch and two others for their alleged involvement in the act, police said. The incident follows killing of nearly 500 stray dogs in different districts of Telangana since January 6. A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act against the sarpanch, secretary and ward member of Yacharam gram panchayat on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per the complainant, 100 dogs were killed, but based on preliminary investigation and after verifying with villagers around 50 dogs were found to be killed, though further probe is on in this regard, the official said. An investigation is also underway to find out the carcasses of the dogs, he said.

