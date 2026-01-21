Telangana: 100 stray dogs poisoned to death in Hyderabad village days after 500 culled across state Telangana witnessed another shocking case of mass stray dog killing as around 100 canines were allegedly poisoned in Yacharam village. Police have booked the sarpanch and other local officials. The incident adds to hundreds of similar dog deaths reported across the state this month.

Hyderabad:

In a shocking incident, Yacharam village near Hyderabad has become the latest location in Telangana to witness mass killing of stray dogs, with around 100 canines allegedly poisoned to death. Police have filed a case against the village sarpanch, the panchayat secretary and a ward member for their suspected role in the horrific act.

An animal welfare activist from the Stray Animal Foundation of India lodged a formal complaint stating that stray dogs were injected with poisonous substances on January 19. Acting on the complaint, Yacharam Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

While the complaint mentioned around 100 dogs being killed, preliminary investigation suggests at least 50 deaths, news agency PTI reported. Officials said the numbers may rise as the search for carcasses continues.

Series of mass killings across Telangana

This incident adds to a troubling pattern across Telangana, where nearly 500 stray dogs have reportedly been killed in multiple districts since January 6. Earlier, police in Hanamkonda booked nine people including two women sarpanches and their husbands for allegedly eliminating around 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages.

In yet another shocking case, around 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Kamareddy district. Police have registered a case against six people, including five village sarpanches for their suspected involvement.

Killings linked to election promises

Investigators suspect that some elected representatives ordered or endorsed these killings to fulfill promises made to villagers during gram panchayat elections held in December. The mass culling appears to have been carried out under the pretext of controlling the stray dog menace. Authorities continue to probe the Yacharam incident and search for evidence, including the bodies of the dogs.

