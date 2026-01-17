Speeding car drags biker for 100 meters in horrific hit-and-run case in Hyderabad | VIDEO Saidabad Police arrived on the spot, registering a hit-and-run case. Investigations focus on tracing the getaway car via CCTV footage and witness statements, with teams scouring the area for leads. No arrests yet, but authorities vow swift justice.

Hyderabad:

A shocking hit-and-run case in Hyderabad's Champapet area under Saidabad Police Station left 28-year-old D Sunil critically injured after a high-speed car rammed his bike from behind and dragged him along with it for 50-100 meters. Local residents rushed to his aid, but his condition remains grave in hospital.

The terrifying incident unfolds

The ordeal began when the reckless driver struck Sunil's bike, failing to brake- instead dragging the victim and his vehicle for over 100 meters before fleeing. Eyewitnesses described the car speeding away, leaving Sunil with severe injuries including trauma from the prolonged drag.

Bystanders quickly intervened, pulling him free and rushing him to a nearby hospital where doctors are battling to stabilise him.

Police launch manhunt for fleeing driver

Saidabad Police arrived promptly, registering a hit-and-run case. Investigations focus on tracing the getaway car via CCTV footage and witness statements, with teams scouring the area for leads. No arrests yet, but authorities vow swift justice.

Hyderabad Police nab suspect in temple idol vandalism case amid mob clash

Hyderabad Police arrested a suspect on Friday for damaging a flex banner and Plaster of Paris (PoP) idol at Puranapul's Darwaza Mysamma Temple veranda, resolving the case within 24 hours under Commissioner VC Sajjanar's oversight.

Incident sparks tension and police action

Late Wednesday, the vandalism ignited mild tension, triggering protests that escalated into stone-pelting on police, injuring four officers, and vandalism of a nearby religious structure. Two FIRs were filed at Kamatipura station: one for the temple damage, another for the mob attack. Police confirmed the main sanctum idols remain intact; the suspect never entered the core temple area. Rumors of deeper desecration were debunked.

Ongoing probe and identified perpetrators

Interrogation continues to gather evidence. CCTV and videos have pinpointed mob attackers. Authorities assure the situation is calm and under control.