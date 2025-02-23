Police arrest seven for murder of man who made complaint against KCR in Telangana The victim was attacked while he was travelling on his motorcycle. The accused blocked his path, put chilli powder into his eyes, and stabbed him to death. While seven accused have been arrested, three are still at large.

In the latest development. the police on Sunday said that they arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a man, who had filed a complaint against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana.

Based on investigation so far, police said victim N Rajalingamurthy (50), was stabbed to death over a land dispute with the accused, on February 19 when he was going on a bike in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town.

Rajalingamurthy had alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project and had filed a complaint. Providing details, Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare said that Rajalingamurthy had a dispute with the accused over an acre of land and both sides approached a court.

On February 22, based on credible information, police apprehended seven accused and interrogated them. In a press release, the police said that the accused had confessed to the crime and led the police to the weapons used, including knives, iron rods, mobile phones, and motorcycles.

Three accused at large

However, three other accused are still at large, including a former municipal vice-chairman, who is associated with the BRS, police said, adding special teams have been deployed to search for the absconding accused.

Four stabbed, six conspired

According to the police, four people were involved in the stabbing and murder of Rajalingamurthy while six others including the former municipal vice-chairman are accused of conspiracy in the case. The ex-municipal vice-chairman also had a property dispute and political rivalry with the deceased, they said.

How was victim killed?

As per the police, when Rajalingamurthy was going on his motorcycle, the accused blocked his path, threw chilli powder into his eyes, and launched a brutal attack. The accused attacked him with knives and iron rods and stabbed him in the stomach.

Rajalingamurthy succumbed to the fatal injuries on the spot. After confirming his death, they fled the scene on motorcycles, police said.

Rajalingamurthy’s wife, a former councillor of Bhupalpally Municipality, lodged a complaint and said that the accused killed her husband over a land dispute and based on the complaint, a case was registered.

(With PTI Inputs)