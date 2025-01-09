Hyderabad to face 24-hour water supply disruption on January 11: Check timings, affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Hyderabad to face water supply disruption due to maintenance work.

Hyderabad water supply disruption: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a temporary water supply disruption as maintenance works are scheduled to take place on the Miralam filter beds and Himayatsagar reservoir. According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the water supply will be halted for 24 hours, beginning at 6 am on January 11, till 6 am on January 12. The planned maintenance activities include cleaning operations at the settling tanks and inlet channels of the Miralam filter beds, as well as at the forebay of the Himayatsagar reservoir.

As per officials, these measures are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and quality of the water supply infrastructure. The HMWSSB has identified specific areas that will face water supply disruptions during the maintenance period. Under O&M Division I, the following areas will experience a complete interruption in water supply:

Hasannagar

Kishanbagh

Doodhbowli

Misrigunj

Pathergatti

Darulshifa

Moghulpura

Additionally, several areas under O&M Division II will experience a partial disruption in water supply. These include:

Jahanuma

Chandulal Baradari

Falaknuma

Jangammet

Advisory for residents

Authorities have urged residents in the affected localities to take necessary precautions and store an adequate amount of water in advance to cope with the temporary inconvenience. This maintenance work highlights the importance of periodic upkeep to ensure a reliable and safe water supply system for the city’s residents, officials said. While the disruption may cause short-term challenges, it aims to provide long-term improvements in water management infrastructure, they added.

ALSO READ: Telangana govt unveils Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa schemes for farmers