Telangana govt unveils Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa schemes for farmers

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced two significant welfare initiatives on Saturday aimed at improving farmers' financial conditions and addressing the issue of food security. The schemes, Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, will be launched on January 26, marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, farmers will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually, an increase from the previous Rs 10,000 offered under the Rythu Bandhu program by the earlier BRS government. The scheme is designed to support farmers by providing financial assistance for agricultural investment, which could include purchasing seeds, fertilizers, and other farming essentials. In addition, the government will extend this support to landless agricultural families under the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa program, with each eligible family receiving Rs 12,000 annually.

CM Reddy highlighted that the scheme would cover lands deemed suitable for agriculture, while land unsuitable for cultivation—such as those used for mining, industrial purposes, or real estate—would be excluded. To ensure transparency, revenue officials will collect village-wise data and conduct Gram Sabhas to explain the details of the schemes and address public queries.

The new government’s approach includes a commitment to social inclusion, particularly targeting marginalised communities such as landless farmers in rural and tribal areas. The announcement fulfils a major election promise made by the Congress party, which had promised Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers. However, due to current financial constraints, the government has opted for Rs 12,000 per acre, which CM Reddy emphasized as a step towards equitable distribution of resources.

In addition to the financial support, the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa program will also address the critical shortage of PDS (Public Distribution System) ration cards in the state. New ration cards will be issued to families lacking one, ensuring better food security.

The CM also stressed the importance of transparency and public cooperation for the success of these programs. He called on landowners who had previously benefited from schemes like Rythu Bandhu to voluntarily disclose any discrepancies, particularly those who had converted agricultural land into real estate or industrial ventures.

With the launch slated for Republic Day, these initiatives mark a new chapter in the Telangana government’s commitment to strengthening rural economies and providing relief to the state’s agricultural communities.