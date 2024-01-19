Hyderabad man stabs wife in throat with scissors, hits her head with hammer, gets death sentence for murder

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 38-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 18) for brutally killing his wife in January 2019, the police said. The convict was identified as Imran Ul Haq, a car driver, who also tortured his wife over petty matters. Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge CV S Sai Bhupathi also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Imran Ul Haq, the release issued by Hyderabad police said. The police said that the case pertained to brutal murder.

He had also been demanding Rs 30,000 from his wife for buying a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said.

What did the convict do?

On January 6, 2019, Haq stabbed his wife in her throat with a pair of scissors, slammed a hammer on her head and inserted a screwdriver in her private parts, and fled the spot, the police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered in the matter under Section 302 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Haq was arrested, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

