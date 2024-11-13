Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli: 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Train derails: A goods train derailed in the Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to the cancellation of 39 passenger trains and the diversion of 61 others, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday. SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar told news agency PTI that at least twelve wagons of the good strain carrying steel coils and iron rods derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday night.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, he said.

Restoration work underway

The train was going from Ballari in Karnataka to Ghaziabad. In this triple-line section, all three tracks were obstructed due to damage, according to an official. Restoration efforts are in progress, and a temporary access road is being constructed to bring large cranes to the site, the official added.

The SCR official said one line is expected to be given fit for traffic (for resuming train movement) by this evening and train movement on the remaining two lines is likely to start by tomorrow (Thursday).

39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

Owing to the derailment of the goods train, 39 passenger trains were cancelled, seven were partially cancelled and 61 were diverted, he said. Seven trains were rescheduled, he said. Few other trains were also regulated.

Long-distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route, the official said adding trains running within SCR zone were cancelled. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials were supervising the restoration works.

The list of canceled trains includes: Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar, Secunderabad-Sirpur Town, Sirpur Town-Karimnagar, Karimnagar-Bodhan, Sirpur Town-Bhadrachalam Road, Bhadrachalam Road-Ballarshah-Kazipet, Yeswantpur-Muzaffarpur, Kachiguda-Nagersol, Kachiguda-Karimnagar, Secunderabad-Rameswaram, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Adilabad-Parli, Akola-Purna, Adilabad-Nanded, Nizamabad-Kachiguda, and Guntakallu-Bodhan.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Indian Railways extends services of 65 special trains including Vande Bharat Express | Check list

Also Read: Video: Drunk man drives Mahindra Thar on railway track in Jaipur, train stopped on time