Indian Railways extends services of 65 special trains including Vande Bharat Express | Check list

Looking at the increasing demand from passengers, the Indian Railways has extended the services of 65 special trains including a Vande Bharat Express train. The move has been taken to cope with the rush in the post-festive period.
According to East Coast Railways chief public relations officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra, the Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat Express special will now run till November 30 and will depart from the city every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 7.30am. On return, the Patna-Delhi special train (02393) will also run until November 30, six days a week except, Thursdays. It will leave from Patna at 8.10pm.
Services of these trains extended
- Patna-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Madhya Pradesh) special (09344) will run till December 27, leaving the city every Friday at 9.30 pm.
- Patna-Udhna special (09046) will run until December 28, leaving junction every Saturday at 1.05pm.
- Patna-Ahmedabad special (09494) will run till December 31, leaving the city every Tuesday at 1am.
- Another special train to Sabarmati (09406) will be into operations till January 2, 2025. It will leave Patna every Thursday at 5am.
- The Danapur-Ahmedabad special (09458) will run till November 25, leaving the Bihar station every Monday at 6.10pm.
- Danapur-Valsad (Gujarat) special (09026) will operate until December 31, leaving the Bihar station every Tuesday at 2.30pm.
- The services of Danapur-Bhestan (Surat) special (09064) have been extended until January 2, 2025, leaving Danapur every Sunday, Monday and Thursday at 11am.
- Services of four special trains from Barauni, including to two to Udhna have been extended.
- Barauni-Ahmedabad special (09414) will run on November 14 leaving the Bihar city at 6am.
- Barauni-Udhana special train (09068) will run till November 29, leaving the Bihar city every Friday at 11.45 pm
- Special train (09034) will leave every Wednesday and Friday at 9.25am until January 1, 2025.
- Barauni-Gawalior special (04138) will be operated until December 30. It will leave Barauni every Monday and Wednesday at 9.30 am.
- Sitamarhi-Sabarmati special (09422) will run till December 2, leaving the Bihar city every Monday at 4 pm.
- Saharsa-Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) special (01664) will run until December 12, leaving every Tuesday at 6.30pm.