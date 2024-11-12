Indian Railways extends services of 65 special trains including Vande Bharat Express | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Patna-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Madhya Pradesh) special (09344) will run till December 27, leaving the city every Friday at 9.30 pm.

Looking at the increasing demand from passengers, the Indian Railways has extended the services of 65 special trains including a Vande Bharat Express train. The move has been taken to cope with the rush in the post-festive period.

According to East Coast Railways chief public relations officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra, the Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat Express special will now run till November 30 and will depart from the city every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 7.30am. On return, the Patna-Delhi special train (02393) will also run until November 30, six days a week except, Thursdays. It will leave from Patna at 8.10pm.

Services of these trains extended