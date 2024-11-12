Video: Drunk man drives Mahindra Thar on railway track in Jaipur, train stopped on time

Follow us on Image Source : X Video: Drunk man drives Mahindra Thar on railway track

In the era of social media, where people try to do anything to get followers and likes on their posts. For this, sometimes they put their life in danger for getting some attention on social media platforms. Recently, a man's reckless attempt to create a viral moment almost turned into tragedy.

Drunk man drives his SUV on a Railway track

On Monday, a man was arrested for driving his car on a railway track in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The man was identified in a drunk condition and had taken his SUV on railway tracks to shoot a reel for social media. The stunt went wrong when the man tried to get the vehicle off the tracks after seeing a goods train coming towards him. His car got stuck and the ongoing goods train was about to collide with it.

Loco pilot saved his life

Fortunately, the prompt action of the loco pilot saved his life and no one was hurt in the incident.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident is going viral on the social media platform. The drunk man can be seen in the video attempting to remove his car from the tracks with the help of some bystanders and police officers.

Reportedly, after removing his car from the tracks, the drunk man quickly reserved his car for 20-30 meters and tried to flee. The drunk man hit three persons while trying to flee. The police arrested him and seized his car.

This is not the first case of shooting reels on railway tracks. Many people across the globe try to attempt such scenes and get injured after getting hit by trains while recording videos.