Poco F7 review: A performance beast in the mid-range? Find out here

Poco has introduced its latest gaming smartphone, the Poco F7, which builds upon the features of the previous Poco F6 with several noteworthy upgrades. Notably, it comes equipped with an enhanced GPU, offering improved graphics performance for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, the F7 boasts a larger battery and a vapor chamber for better thermal management, which can enhance gaming sessions. The smartphone's size has also seen a slight increase, providing a more immersive experience. In this review, I will explore whether its pricing aligns with its performance. Before diving into the review, let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of the smartphone.

Poco F7 review: Specifications

Model Poco F7 Price and variants Rs 31,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 33,999 (12GB/512GB) Colours Frost White, Cyber Silver Edition, Phantom Black Availability Flipkart Display size 6.83-inch AMOLED 120Hz display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 8MP Ultra wide; Front- 20MP Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM and storage 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Battery and charging 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W charging, 22.5W reverse charging Operating system HyperOS based on Android 15 Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, In-display optical fingerprint sensor Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6

Poco F7 review: Design

When you open the box of the Poco F7 smartphone, you'll find a thoughtfully designed package that includes the device, user guides, a 90W charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a handy tool for easy access to the SIM card slot. A notable feature is the built-in screen protector, which offers immediate protection for the display. The smartphone also includes a high-quality protective case, although it doesn’t perfectly match the phone’s colour and may cover some of the back panel's beauty.

Nevertheless, this inclusion saves you the expense of purchasing these essential accessories separately. Overall, this careful consideration significantly enhances the value and user experience right from the beginning.

The 6.83-inch Poco F7 is a sizable smartphone that offers plenty of space for gaming and enjoying various content on its display. One aspect I appreciate is the camera placement on the back panel, which moves away from the bulky circular modules typically found in mid-range smartphones. The metallic mid-frame enhances the overall premium feel of the device.

I also find the sleek design of the flashlight and the metallic-looking partition between the two cameras to contribute to a sporty aesthetic, which is an attractive feature. While the back panel is made from plastic, it boasts a matte finish that effectively resists fingerprints, which is a practical advantage.

Weighing in at 220 grams, the Poco F7 might feel a bit heavy in your pocket, but this additional weight can be attributed to its larger battery. It would be interesting to consider the potential for using newer materials, such as silicon carbide, to offset this weight while maintaining battery efficiency. Overall, the design and features of the Poco F7 present an appealing option for users looking for a robust smartphone experience.

The smartphone features a speaker positioned at the bottom, which delivers loud audio suitable for open spaces. The button placement is well thought out, allowing for smooth operation and easy access—particularly with the volume rockers located on the right side, just above the lock key. The device is equipped with two microphones, one at the top and the other at the bottom, enhancing audio clarity during calls.

Poco F7 review: Display

The Poco F7 boasts a highly visible display, ensuring clear viewing even in bright sunlight, which makes it an ideal option for outdoor activities. The screen delivers sharp and vibrant content, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the device includes a user-friendly in-screen fingerprint sensor, providing quick and efficient access to your device. The lock screen features smooth animations that create a seamless unlocking experience, contributing to the overall aesthetic and functionality of the device.

Poco F7 review: Performance

I appreciate the overall performance of this smartphone. It handles tasks seamlessly, showing no signs of lag, even while playing Call of Duty at full HD graphics, which made for a smooth experience without any overheating issues. I was also impressed by its speed when it came to installing and launching apps.

However, I believe it would benefit from incorporating AI features that have become standard in many devices across various price ranges. This enhancement could further elevate the user experience.

Poco F7 review: Battery

The phone features impressive 90W charging capabilities, enabling it to increase from 7 per cent to 25 per cent in just 11 minutes. Additionally, it can reach a 50 per cent charge in merely 35 minutes and achieve a full charge in approximately 1 hour and 25 minutes. With its robust 7500mAh battery, the device effectively lasts over a day even under heavy usage, which is quite remarkable. It also comes with 22.5W reserve charging, so the device can also act as power bank to charging other devices in emergency.

Poco F7 review: Camera

The camera app on the Poco F7 offers a focused selection of features, including Portrait mode, Video, Document, and a Pro mode for users who desire more control over their photography.

In bright daylight, the camera shines, capturing detailed and vibrant colors that result in impressive images. The selfie functionality also stands out, delivering excellent quality. Additionally, the Night mode performs quite well, producing commendable results in low-light conditions.

While the ultra-wide camera provides good imagery, there is room for improvement in detail capture. The Portrait mode effectively manages edge detection, which enhances the overall shooting experience. For zoom shots, quality remains decent when the subject is within 50 meters; however, details may start to diminish beyond that range.

Overall, the camera performs robustly when compared to other smartphones in its price bracket. For an opportunity to assess the camera’s quality firsthand, be sure to check out some sample photos below.

Poco F7 review: Verdict

The Poco F7 stands out as a strong mid-range option, particularly for those seeking impressive performance and a solid user experience. The thoughtful unboxing experience, which includes a pre-applied screen protector and a protective case, adds immediate value right from the start. With its large 6.83-inch display, the phone is well-suited for content consumption and gaming, offering excellent visibility even in bright sunlight and featuring a responsive in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Performance is a notable strength, as the Poco F7 easily handles demanding games like Call of Duty at full HD without issues of overheating. Additionally, the robust 7500mAh battery, paired with 90W fast charging, provides over a day's worth of usage and allows for quick top-ups. The camera also delivers commendable results in good lighting conditions and does surprisingly well in Night mode, although the ultra-wide lens could benefit from sharper images.

On the other hand, some users may find the 220g weight a bit on the heavier side, and the incorporation of AI features, which are becoming increasingly popular in this segment, would enhance the overall experience.

The Poco F7 is particularly well-suited for gamers, power users, and multimedia enthusiasts who value top-notch performance, long battery life, and an engaging display while keeping within a budget. If you can accommodate its somewhat substantial weight and the absence of advanced AI functionalities, you’ll find that the Poco F7 delivers excellent value for its price.

