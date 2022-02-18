OPPO Reno7 5G Review- A Power pack performer with Impressive Design

Follow us on Image Source : BY SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE 5G OPPO Reno7 5G-1

Oppo recently launched Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. The updates made in the Reno 7 series of smartphones are focused on the around the design and tempting features like expandable storage and a bigger battery from its predecessor. But if we compare the specs of Reno 7 with Reno 6- not much of a difference could be witnessed.

Let us move on from the past and understand how the new Reno7 smartphone works and how it performs multiple tasks. We have reviewed the device for a couple of weeks and here is our take for the OPPO Reno7 smartphone which is claimed to be the #ThePortraitExpert.

Look and Feel

I will state in one sentence- It is beautiful and the company has certainly worked hard on designing the back panel of the phone. I don't want to highlight much, but I am kind of love the back panel and the design which is inspired by the colours of the space. The company launched the handset in two colour variants- Startrails Blue and Stary Black, and we got the Blue variant which had me go awestruck. The back panel has rainbow shaded and shimmers according to the lighting- indoor and outdoor.

Also, the back panel comes with two huge camera lenses accompanied by one small camera and a flashlight on the left panel of the handset. Reno7 has a rounded frame and curved edges. The phone is easy to use with a single hand and weights just light and right. ‘

On the lower panel, there is a headphone jack, a C-Type charging port and a speaker grid. On the right panel is the power key, and on the left panel is the volume rockers along with the sim card tray, leaving the upper panel clean.

The handset comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with and bright display when switched on- hence, could be used at any point of time- but the brightness will keep accommodating accordingly. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the display seems to be strong and sturdy. The phone has very thin bezels around the display but the bottom has it a little thick.

Usability and Interface

Reno7 could be used easily and one can adapt the habit once they get a hold of the smartphone. I used it for 2 weeks and understood some of the features which were quite interesting- First, you can go back to the previous screen by swiping the right and left sides internally (towards the centre of the screen). I took a while to adapt it but eventually get annoyed because when it was about editing pictures and swiping for the filters, the back function automatically stops the edit and send us to the previous window. Second, there are no basic android buttons- so if you are habituated to using those tapping keys, there will be a little uneasiness, which will eventually get over once you are comfortable with the device.

For security, the handset features a face detect unlock feature, but as we all are masked, our smartphone might face some difficulties to recognise you, so it is suggested to either go for the fingerprint sensor, which is on the mid-bottom of the device.

The only thing I was uncomfortable with, was the selfie camera which has been placed on the front panel on the left side and not on the centre, so precisely, when we are clicking pictures, we have to adjust the angle accordingly, at times.

Highlights and Our Take on Features and Performance

An impressively designed Oppo Reno7 5G smartphone comes equipped with features that make it a complimenting device, and why? Below are the reasons:

Impressive long battery life which can last for more than a day of heavy usage- camera, social media, video conferencing (1hour+), high graphic gaming, binge watch and calls

No heating despite so heavy usage. I used this device for almost a month, and it is a fact that once you use the device for a long time, you get used to it and start to understand it better. So did I, with this handset of Oppo

Not only design but the processor is super strong to handle multiple background apps at a go without slowing or changing the device.

No android navigation button, but a smart feature of swapping from the right and left bezel to the inside to go to the previous feature. But I must mention, it may act weird and when you are sliding some documents or pictures, it redirects you to the previous screen.

Looks premium and the back cover looks very attractive, indeed an eye-catching device

The camera is appreciable when used in bright lighting- indoor and outdoor. But when it's the low light condition, there might be some shots with saturated lighting and you may witness unclear picture quality in long shots. But if we talk of selfies and portrait shots, here is what stands out of the crowd. The device features amazingly bright and depth images. And if you are a photography lover, and mobile photography is all that you prefer to do, then this device will do all the justice with a little setting

Our Verdict on Oppo Reno7 5G

At a price point of Rs. 28,999, I must state that initially, I was wondering who will buy the handset. Reno7 is a little on the higher side, and customers might think of buying an affordable device under the range of 20K, because of Realme 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51 kind of handset are already existing in the market with great camera muscles under the range.

But as we all say, there is a thin line competition with a number of mobile makers as they strive hard to deliver the best in class quality and services to their customer base.

So, we believe that the handset is a really good performer- with appreciable battery life, strong processor, sturdy look, modern design and packaged well with fast charging capability which is a must-have in today’s time. Overall, a good pick for those who look for style and class along with good battery life. And not to forget the camera!