Oppo F29 review: Does this phone have power to match? Our verdict! Oppo F29 is positioned in the Rs 25,000 price segment, a range known for smartphones that provide decent performance and camera quality along with practicality. Here’s our review to determine if it meets those expectations.

Oppo has recently introduced the new Oppo F29 smartphone in India, marking a notable addition to its F Series lineup. This model succeeds the F27, which was released last year. The F29 is priced around Rs 25,000 which is generally reserved for a smartphone that comes as a reliable choice for everyday use, offering essential features such as a robust battery, solid performance, lightweight design, and a decent camera setup. The Oppo F29 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP monochrome sensor. Additionally, it boasts an impressive 6500mAh battery complemented by 45W fast charging capabilities.

In this review, we will explore whether these features establish the Oppo F29 as a compelling option for potential buyers. To start this review, let's take a moment to explore what this device has to offer.

Oppo F29 review: Specifications

Model Oppo F29 Price and variants Rs 23,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 25,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Solid Purple, Glacier Blue Availability Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo official website Display size 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 2MP Monochorme; Front- 16MP Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM and storage 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Battery and charging 6,500mAh battery with support for 145W fast charging. Operating system ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15 Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Colour temperature sensor, E-compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, In-display optical fingerprint sensor Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

Oppo F29 review: Design and display

Upon opening the box of the Oppo F29 smartphone, you’ll discover a well-thought-out package designed to enhance your overall experience. Inside, you’ll find the device itself, a powerful 45W charger, user guides, and a convenient tool for easy SIM card slot access. Additionally, the smartphone comes equipped with a built-in screen protector and a high-quality protective case. These thoughtful inclusions not only add value but also spare users from the extra expense of purchasing these essential accessories separately.

Oppo F29 review: What's in the box

Let's examine the design of this smartphone in more detail. At first glance, it shares some similarities with the recently launched Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, particularly in its large rear camera module, which has become a popular trend. The back panel is crafted from plastic and features a coating that not only enhances its color but also helps resist fingerprints, adding to the device's overall appeal.

Oppo F29 review: Back panel

The device boasts a lightweight and comfortable design, featuring a well-balanced weight distribution that enhances usability. Its slim profile adds to its appeal, making it easy to handle. Moreover, the inclusion of advanced silicon carbon technology allows it to house a large battery while still maintaining a surprisingly light weight.

Oppo F29 review: Left edge

The phone features speakers located at the top and bottom, creating a distinctive design. However, enhancing their placement could significantly improve sound clarity, particularly during gaming sessions, as the diagonal orientation can sometimes lead to muddled audio. The key volume and lock keys on the right side are conveniently located and easy to use. It’s worth noting that the mid-frame is made of plastic, which contributes to its lightweight feel. On a positive note, the volume levels are impressive and provide a great listening experience for music and videos, even in busy environments like parks. However, I have observed that the sound may become slightly unbalanced at maximum volume, which could be a point of improvement.

Oppo F29 review: Right edge Oppo F29 review: Bottom edge

The Oppo F29 features a display that offers enhanced visibility, even in direct sunlight, making it suitable for outdoor use. The device is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor that operates quickly; however, its positioning at the bottom of the screen may affect the convenience of holding the phone.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Oppo F29 review: Display

Oppo F29 review: Performace and battery

I had a mostly positive experience with the smartphone I reviewed. It performed admirably, particularly when playing Call of Duty at high-definition graphics settings, providing a satisfying gaming experience for its price point. The phone handled multitasking seamlessly, which was a significant advantage.

However, I did encounter some challenges with the number of pre-installed apps common in many smartphones from China. This abundance made the menu feel cluttered, and while some apps can be uninstalled, others can only be disabled, which means they still occupy storage space. It would be great if the manufacturer could streamline this aspect for a cleaner user experience.

On a brighter note, the battery life is impressive! It lasts around two days with light usage and a full day under heavier use. Additionally, charging is quick, taking about 36 minutes to reach 50 percent and just over an hour to achieve a full charge. One thing to consider is that the phone does heat up during charging in warmer conditions, so that might be something to watch during the summer months. Overall, it's a strong performer with just a few areas for improvement.

Oppo F29 review: Camera

The camera app on the Oppo F29 offers a range of features that can enhance your photography experience, including Portrait mode, Night mode, Panorama, and a Pro mode for those who like to have more control over their images. In bright daylight, the camera captures good detail, although the colours tend to be less vibrant and may appear somewhat desaturated. Selfie shots can be a bit overexposed when taken in direct sunlight. On a positive note, the camera performs admirably in low-light situations, thanks to its 2MP monochrome sensor, which helps produce decent nighttime images.

One thing to consider is that the F29 lacks an ultrawide camera, a feature that has become quite popular in this price segment. On the bright side, the edge detection in Portrait mode is commendable. Check out some sample photos below to evaluate the camera's quality for yourself.

Oppo F29 review: Verdict

The Oppo F29 is a device that focuses on user convenience, featuring a range of included accessories. It is designed for comfort, providing good visibility in outdoor conditions and offering impressive battery life along with efficient charging capabilities. Potential buyers may want to take into account the presence of pre-installed apps and the lack of an ultrawide camera. Overall, the Oppo F29 offers satisfactory performance at its price point, making it a reasonable option for many consumers.

ALSO READ: Poco X7 Series review: Which one is made for you?