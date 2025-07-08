OnePlus Nord 5 review: A balanced mid-ranger with key upgrades and some downgrades OnePlus has launched its Nord 5 smartphone in India. This device comes with numerous upgrades, but it also has a few drawbacks. Here’s my detailed review.

OnePlus has recently launched its OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone in India, which succeeds the Nord 4 from last year. This time around, OnePlus has made several changes to the device. Cosmetically, instead of the all-metal body featured in last year's model, the Nord 5 now sports a mid-metal frame. The design of the camera module has also been revamped. It is now more prominent and elongated. Additionally, the back panel is made of plastic this time. On the tech side, the Nord 5 now features a more advanced chipset and an improved front camera. However, the company has opted to reduce the charging speed. I’ve had the chance to use the smartphone for a few days, and I’m ready to share my thoughts on how the Nord 5 stacks up against the Nord 4 from last year.

Before diving into my review, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Specifications

Model OnePlus Nord 5 Price and variants Rs 31,999 (8GB/256GB), Rs 34,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 37,999 (12GB/512GB) Colours Dry Ice, Phantom Gray, and Marble Sands Availability OnePlus official website and Amazon Display size 6.83-inch AMOLED 144Hz display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 8MP Ultra wide; Front- 50MP Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM and storage 8GB+256GB ,12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Battery and charging 6,800mAh battery with support for 80W charging Operating system OxygenOS based on Android 15 Sensors Sensor Core, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, M-sensor Electronic Compass, Accelerometer, In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Infrared blaster Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Design

Upon unboxing the OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone, you'll find a thoughtful packaging that will enhance your initial experience. Inside, you'll find not only the device itself but also user guides, an 80W charger, and a USB Type-C cable. Additionally, a handy tool for accessing the SIM card slot is also included.

One standout feature is the built-in screen protector, which provides immediate protection to display. While the high-quality protective case, which is included in thr box may not match the phone's colour and could hide some of the back panel's design elements, but it saves users from the hassle and cost of buying this essential accessories separately.

Overall, these careful design choices contribute to a strong sense of value and a positive user experience right from the start.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: What's in the box

The OnePlus smartphone features a sizable 6.83-inch display, which, while slightly bigger than the Nord 5, provides ample space for gaming and enjoying various forms of content. The camera placement on the back panel has been updated from the Nord 4 design. It now resembles more closely the Nord 4 CE from last year. Additionally, the metallic mid-frame adds a premium touch to the device.

Though the back panel now uses plastic instead of metal, which was the case with the Nord 4, it comes with a matte finish that effectively resists fingerprints, offering a practical advantage. However, the OnePlus may feel a bit heavier compared to the Nord 4. It would have been better if they had managed to lighten the weight while they were upsizing the battery.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Back panel

The smartphone speaker is conveniently located at the bottom. It produces sound that's loud enough for open areas and noisy settings, allowing you an enjoyable audio experience. The button layout is also user-friendly and operates smoothly for effortless use. The volume rockers sit on the right side, just above the lock key, making them easily accessible.

The Nord 5 gets an important upgrade over its predecessor. It gets a customisable Plus Key on the left side. It replaces the alert slider. This new key can be programmed for various tasks, such as switching to Do Not Disturb mode, activating the torch, or launching the camera, adding a layer of versatility. Additionally, the top edge features an infrared sensor and a microphone, while the bottom edge houses a SIM slot along with 2 microphones, enhancing user convenience.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Top edge OnePlus Nord 5 review: Left edge OnePlus Nord 5 review: Left edge OnePlus Nord 5 review: Bottom edge

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Display

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a display designed for optimal visibility, even in direct sunlight. The display makes it a fantastic option for outdoor use. Its slim bezels enhance the overall screen experience. The content on the screen appears crisp and clear. Additionally, the device gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, which gives quick access to smartphone. Compared to the Nord 4, the Nord 5 gets a dynamic island-like feature that displays the charging status and other essential information on the top of the screen, enhancing user experience.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Display

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Performance

I am quite impressed with the performance of this smartphone. It handles demanding tasks, like playing Call of Duty at full HD graphics, without any noticeable lag. Overall, the smartphone provides a smooth experience without overheating. Furthermore, the speed at which it installs and launches apps is commendable.

The device also features an AI call assistant and call translation, enhancing the overall user experience. Another notable advantage is the absence of pre-installed apps, which results in a clean and user-friendly interface.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Battery

The phone's 80W Super VOOC charging is also a significant feature; it can charge from 6 percent to 100 percent in just 1 hour and 10 minutes, and achieve 50 percent in only 27 minutes. With heavy usage, the battery life holds up impressively throughout the day.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Camera

The camera app on the OnePlus Nord 5 offers a range of features, such as Portrait mode, Video, Night, Panorama, Slo-Mo, Long Exposure and a Pro mode, for users who seek greater creative control in their photography.

In bright daylight, the camera truly excels, capturing detailed and vibrant colors that results in striking images. The selfie feature is particularly impressive, delivering high-quality results. The Night mode also performs admirably, yielding commendable photos in low-light situations.

While the ultra-wide camera offers decent imagery, there's potential for enhancement in detail capture that could elevate the experience further. The Portrait mode does an effective job with edge detection, which significantly improves the overall shooting experience. For zoom shots, the quality remains satisfactory for subjects within 50 meters, but there’s a noticeable drop in detail beyond that distance.

Overall, the camera stands out as a strong performer relative to other smartphones within its price range. You can also check out some sample photos below.

OnePlus Nord 5 review: Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 5 is an impressive mid-range smartphone that provides great value for users. It handles demanding tasks smoothly and offers a clean interface without unnecessary apps. It has quick charging support, allowing users to charge it rapidly and enjoy all-day battery life. It also gets a new customisable Plus Key, which replaces the previous alert slider, and adds extra functionality.

In terms of photography, the Nord 5 takes good pictures whether it’s bright or dark outside. However, it has switched from a metal back to a plastic one, which might make it feel less premium. The phone is slightly heavier than Nord 4, so that’s something to consider if you prefer lightweight devices. The ultra-wide and zoom cameras may need some improvements.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord 5 is a great choice for those looking for a reliable smartphone with useful upgrades.

