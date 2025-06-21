OnePlus 13 review: An Android in an iPhone body? Find out if it's right fit for you The OnePlus 13s is a compact smartphone from the brand. Having personally tested this device, I’d like to share my review, highlighting its features and what it lacks.

OnePlus has recently introduced its OnePlus 13s smartphone in India, marking a significant addition to the company's 13 Series lineup. This new device is designed in a compact form factor, positioning itself as a strong competitor to Google Pixel and Apple iPhones. It boasts an advanced chipset, a dedicated module for WiFi, a high-quality camera, and several other impressive features. I had the opportunity to test this device for a week, and I'm excited to share my review to help you determine if this smartphone meets your needs. Before diving into the detailed review, let's take a look at the comprehensive specifications of the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 13s review: Specifications

Model OnePlus 13s Price and variants Rs 54,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 59,999 (12GB/512GB) Colours Green Silk, Black Velvet, Pink Satin Availability Amazon India and the official OnePlus website Display size 6.32-inch AMOLED 120Hz display Security Fingerprint, Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP primary, 50MP Telephoto; Front- 32MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform RAM and storage 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB Battery and charging 5,850mAh battery with support for 80W charging. Operating system OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15 Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, E-compass,Accelerometer, Gyroscope, In-display optical fingerprint sensor, Infrared remote control Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6

OnePlus 13s review: Design

Upon opening the box of the OnePlus 13s smartphone, you'll discover a well-thought-out package that includes the device, user guides, an 80W charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a convenient tool for easy access to the SIM card slot. A standout feature is the included built-in screen protector, which provides immediate protection for the display. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a high-quality protective case that matches the phone's colour, saving you the extra cost of purchasing these essential accessories separately. This thoughtful approach enhances the overall value and user experience right from the start.

The design of the OnePlus 13s presents a compact and user-friendly form that is visually appealing. The camera module is thoughtfully positioned, offering a balanced look compared to the larger and bulkier module seen on the OnePlus 13. The back panel features a plastic construction with a matte finish, which effectively resists fingerprints, maintaining a clean appearance. Weighing in at just 185g, the smartphone feels comfortable and light, making it easy to hold for extended periods without feeling cumbersome.

The speaker of the smartphone is positioned at the bottom, delivering a sound that is sufficiently loud for open spaces and noisy environments, allowing for an enjoyable audio experience. The placement of the buttons is convenient, and they operate smoothly. The volume rockers are located on the right side above the lock key, ensuring easy accessibility. Notably, a significant enhancement in the 13s model compared to the 13 is the addition of a customisable Plus Key on the left side. This key can be programmed to perform various functions, such as switching to Do Not Disturb mode, activating the torch, or launching the camera, offering added versatility. Additionally, the top edge features an infrared sensor and microphone, while the bottom edge includes a SIM slot for user convenience.

OnePlus 13s review: Display

The OnePlus 13s features a display that ensures optimal visibility, even in direct sunlight, making it an excellent choice for outdoor use. The content on the screen appears crisp and clear. Furthermore, the device is equipped with a convenient in-screen fingerprint sensor for quick and efficient access.

The lock screen features a smooth animation that seamlessly integrates with the display when unlocking. Additionally, it includes a dynamic island-like feature that conveniently displays charging status and other important performance metrics.

OnePlus 13s review: performance and battery

I am really impressed with the performance of this smartphone. It has shown no signs of lag, even when playing Call of Duty at full HD graphics—the experience was smooth and the device did not overheat. Additionally, it demonstrated impressive speed when installing and launching apps.

One of the standout features is the OnePlus AI, which includes an AI call assistant and call translation, adding value to the user experience. The Mind Space feature is particularly noteworthy, as it offers AI-generated summaries of content displayed on the screen, which you can easily save to your device.

The AI performance aligns well with current standards, making the device feel modern and responsive. A significant advantage is the lack of pre-installed apps, resulting in a clutter-free interface that enhances usability.

The phone also boasts 80W Super VOOC charging, allowing it to go from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in just 55 minutes, and it can achieve a 50 per cent charge in only 18 minutes. With heavy usage, the battery effectively lasts throughout the day, which is impressive. Overall, this smartphone offers a great blend of performance and convenience.

OnePlus 13s review: Camera

The camera performance of the smartphone is quite impressive. It captures excellent photos in both daylight and low-light conditions, providing detailed shots from both the front and back cameras. In night mode, the images are well-lit and maintain a good level of detail. The portrait mode also excels with impressive edge detection, allowing for great portrait shots.

One area for improvement is the absence of an ultra-wide camera and macro lens. However, the zoom capabilities are commendable, delivering images with plenty of detail. Overall, while there are a few features missing, the camera still offers a strong performance.

Check out some sample photos below to evaluate the camera's quality for yourself.

OnePlus 13s review: Verdict

The OnePlus 13s stands out as an excellent option for anyone in search of a compact, high-performance Android smartphone that exudes a premium feel and provides exceptional battery life. It's particularly appealing for gamers, power users, and those who appreciate a clean software experience enriched with helpful AI features, all wrapped in an attractive design reminiscent of the iPhone aesthetic.

While the absence of an ultrawide lens in its camera system may leave some users wanting, the phone performs admirably in many other aspects, positioning itself as a strong competitor in its class. Its impressive performance, longevity, and thoughtful features make it a highly recommendable choice for users who prioritise these traits.

If the camera limitations are not significant concerns for you, the OnePlus 13s offers a well-rounded and satisfying smartphone experience.

