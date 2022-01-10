First Impression: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G box

Highlights A mounted triple rear camera is the main highlight of the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a premium look

The handset comes in 2 variants in the Indian market

Finally, Samsung launched its first handset of the year- Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the Indian market. The flagship smartphone is available in two variants- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at INR 49,999 and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which is priced at INR 53,999.

India TV got the opportunity to experience the newly launched Galaxy S21 FE handset and here is our first hands-on experience:

In the Box

The handset is packaged in a sleek and compact box, which incorporate the handset, accompanied by a C-type charging cord (without an adaptor), a regional lock guide, a warranty card, a quick start guide and an ejection pin.

Touch and Feel

There is no second thought that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset feels premium. The 6.4-inch display has a glossy finish and on the rear end, the new Galaxy handset has a matte black panel- indeed looks classy and stylish at the same time. The smartphone has the power button and volume rockers on the right panel, whereas, on the bottom, the handset has a C-Type charging slot along with the speaker vent and a sim port, keeping the top and left rim free. User can easily operate the phone with one hand as it is easy to operate the volume rocker and power button with a thumb or index finger, easily.

Triple Rear Camera and Single Front Shooter

Another major highlight of the newly launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the camera. The handset has a mounted rear panel which incorporates three cameras- a 12MP wide lens primary camera, another 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP optical zoom camera- making it a must-have gadget for those who prefer mobile photography (but you will have to wait for our detailed review to know how exactly does the camera perform). In the front, the handset has a 32MP shooter which supports features like Dual Recording, Enhanced Night Mode, Portrait Mode and a 30X Space Zoom.

Conclusion

With the starting price of INR 49,999; the new flagship smartphone stands under the higher price point. But will the price tag justify the value of the product?

Stay tuned for our detailed review.

