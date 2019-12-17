Realme X2 First Impressions: Good looks and specs raise high hopes

Realme X2 First impressions

Realme is one of the smartphone makers, which provides us (especially the Indian users) with smartphones that are a package deal. The specs are promising and the price at which comes is even better. Moving ahead on the same path, the company has now launched a new smartphone, called the Realme X2 at an event in India.

The Realme X2 falls in the mid-segment and comes with various highlights such as the 64MP quad-camera setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a lot more. IndiaTV Digital was at the launch event that took place in New Delhi.

As I got to spend some time with the new Realme X2, here are my very first impressions about the same:

Realme X2 First Impressions

Design

The Realme X2 comes with sleek design and proves to be a lightweight smartphone. While I used it, it felt quite easy on my hands and using it felt pretty comfortable. However, one-hand usage can still get a little difficult to use at times as some areas of the display can get hard to reach. The smartphone’s design isn’t less than coming from a high-end one. The smartphone comes in three colour options: Pearl Green, Pearl Blue and Pearl White, out of which the green tone appeared quite refreshing. I liked the green-hued iPhone 11 Pro and it is an attractive option even for the Realme X2, given that it is not the usual blue colour option.

Realme X2 left side

As for the aesthetics, the Realme X2 has a vertical quad-camera setup at the back. The camera module is placed in the top left corner along with an LED flash. Going down a bit will display the company logo, which is also arranged vertically. As for the front, the smartphone has a waterdrop notched display, which makes way for a bezel-less display experience.

Realme X2 right side

The left side of the smartphone houses the power on/off button and the volume rocker, and the right has the SIM tray. While the bottom end has a speaker grille, a USB Type- port and a 3.5mm audio jack, the top end is left bare.

Realme X2 bottom

In totality, the Realme X2 has good looks and proves to us that affordability can also have good looks. However, the design is monotonous (much like the previous Realme phones), which is more like a drawback.

Display

The Realme X2 spans 6.4-inch and comes with a full HD+ screen resolution based on an AMOLED display panel. With a waterdrop notch at the top, the bezels are reduced and tries to enable a full-screen experience.

Realme X2 display

During the short period I used the smartphone for, the smartphone appeared aptly lit and and viewing angles were fine too. However, I would need to use it more to tell as how I feel about the Realme X2 display. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

Another attractive element of the display is the in-display fingerprint sensor. However, due to shortage of time, I could not set it up and use it.

Cameras

This is the main highlight of the Realme X2. The smartphone comes with four rear cameras: a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The one at the front stands at 32MP.

The smartphone comes with support for an LED flash, EIS (for both front and back cameras), Portrait mode, 4K video recording, and 960fps slow-motion videos.

Realme X2 camera

I used the camera for a while, and the images (both from the front and rear cameras) appeared more than decent. However, the rear camera output appeared pixelated when zoomed and the front camera output felt over-saturated. Still, I will have to thoroughly use the cameras to come with a verdict. Hence, stay tuned for a review coming soon.

Tech Specs

The Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and makes room for enhanced gaming performance. It comes in three RAM/ROM option: 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Hence, I am expecting a lot from the battery performance. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6 on top. It will get the new ColorOS 7 in March, 2020.

Conclusion

The Realme X2, starts at a price of Rs. 16,999 and with a 64MP camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and the gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G processor, tries to be perfect deal below Rs. 20,000. Not to forget, the device has good looks too and it definitely raises my hopes.

However, to come up with a verdict, I need to use it more. I will be coming up with a full review for the same. So, stay tuned.

