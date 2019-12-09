Realme X2 Pro Review: Disappointing software in an otherwise perfect package

Realme X2 Pro 2019 checks all the right boxes when it comes to mobile display, battery and camera.

Realme X2 Pro was launched just a few weeks ago at an event in New Delhi, India. The company’s first flagship smartphone not only offers a great set of specifications but also brings in 50W fast charging technology, which helps the phone to reach from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 35 minutes. But is that enough? Let’s find out in our full review of the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with 256GB of fast UFS3.0 storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 50W Super VOOC fast charging technology.

90Hz display offers a smooth experience.

As for the optics, the Realme X2 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Display and Design

It comes with a coloured power button.

Currently, the trend in the smartphone industry is highly dominated by high refresh rate displays. After OnePlus and Asus, now Realme has stepped into the world of faster displays with the new Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, which feels smooth. It also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a peak brightness of 480 nits.

With such a display, it is not only able to offer a smoother experience but also bright and crisp quality. Since it is an AMOLED panel, the colours are punchy and the blacks are deep.

The waterdrop style notch makes it looks like any other smartphone.

Realme X2 Pro comes in two colour variants, Lunar White and Neptune Blue. While we received the Neptune Blue colour variant for review, I personally liked the Lunar White as it looks quite different and brings a premium vibe to the smartphone. The quad-camera setup is aligned vertically and the company has marked the 64MP sensor with yellow outlining. It also gets a dual-LED flash and realme branding near the camera setup.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Performance, Software and UI

The flagship Realme X2 Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The processor handles anything thrown at it from Call of Duty: Mobile to PUBG: Mobile. These games ran smoothly during our tests at their maximum settings. Also, the 8GB RAM is enough to keep quite a lot of tasks open at a single time. The icing on the cake here is the 90Hz display which helps the already fast smartphone feel much smoother.

As for the software, the Realme X2 Pro runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system layered with ColorOS 6 on top. It does bring quite a lot of features like gesture-based navigation, app cloner, game space and more. However, the overall software experience was quite disappointing for me. There were quite a few noticeable bugs including poor management of notifications where a notification would just not go away even after I had opened them.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Camera

Realme is mainly focusing on a few major things with the X2 Pro and one of them is the cameras. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. With such a setup, the smartphone is able to achieve zoom capabilities of 2X optical, 5X hybrid, and a 20X digital zoom. However, there the company has not included optical image stabilisation on any of the camera sensors.

Macro shot

Wide-angle

Outdoor

Selfie in Natural Mode

Outdoor

Due to such a powerful sensor, the smartphone was able to click some amazing pictures with a high level of detail. From colours to the exposure, everything was as you expect from a flagship smartphone of this segment. Even the portrait mode worked well with good edge detection. Apart from that, we were also able to get some decent zoom shots as well as macro shots.

As for the front camera, the images were sharp and well detailed. The camera app on the Realme X2 Pro provides a lot of options including a beauty mode, which is activated by default. We would highly recommend turning that off as it will give a better output.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Battery

Realme X2 Pro comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery. During my time with the device, I was easily able to get through one full working day filled with a lot of calling, texting and some social media scrolling. While the great battery life was not enough to make things exciting, the super-fast 50W SuperVOOC flash charging did a great job. I usually charge my phone before leaving for office and the Realme X2 Pro took less than 30 mins to reach a full charge from around 15 per cent. This thing has spoilt my habit and I will definitely have a tough time switching to a different phone now.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Verdict

Realme entered the Indian market in order to compete directly against brands like Xiaomi in the budget and mid-range segments. After a few years of gaining people’s trust, the company is now finally entering the flagship segment with the Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone competes directly against the likes of the OnePlus 7T and the Redmi K20 Pro. In order to stand out, the brand has offered 50W charging that is incredible and does a good job making the phone shine in the queue of good flagship smartphones in the segment.

Neptune Blue colour variant of the Realme X2 Pro

While I would love to talk about its super-fast charging and the 90Hz display, there are two things that set this phone below the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 in my list of recommended smartphones. First, the ColorOS software is something I just cannot live with. It has a lot of bugs and needs quite a lot of refinement to stand up against something like OxygenOS from OnePlus. Also, even though the phone starts at Rs. 29,999, the build quality and the haptic feedback feel like the Realme 5 Pro, which comes in at half the price. The Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T offer a much better build quality.

Since you are likely to slap a case on this phone anyways, the build quality might not matter that much. However, the software is something you will interact with every day. Also, that can be fixed with the upcoming updates and ColorOS 7 is just around the corner. So, if you really want to stand out of the crowd and have the power of fastest charging, you cannot go wrong with the Realme X2 Pro. However, if you want a more refined and better experience right out of the box, I would highly recommend shredding some more cash for the OnePlus 7T or the Asus ROG Phone 2.