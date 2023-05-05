Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
Zoho launches Ulaa web browser, focusing on users' privacy

Zoho Corporation has launched Ulaa, a privacy-centred browser which will pre-built the capabilities like universal block tracking and website surveillance to safeguard users' personal data. The Ulaa (which means journey or voyage in Tamil) browser is equipped with features which allow privacy customisation, with built-in user profile modes and integrated productivity tools while keeping user data safe and private. 

Users can also sync the browsing sessions between devices:

  • Either an entire browser window 
  • Or a singular tab 

It will allow them to use multiple devices for the same browsing session seamlessly, the company said in a statement. Ulaa does not track or share user data with any third parties

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho said, "With Ulaa, users don't have to compromise their privacy to browse the web, which unfortunately has become a surveillance minefield. Zoho's commitment to privacy and our privacy-centric business model allows us to offer a conflict-free, privacy-centric browser to those who value their own privacy and their kids' privacy.”

The company said, "DNS Prefetching is prohibited in Ulaa, so data cannot be cached, nor can motion sensors to track mouse movement and clicks. Ad and data tracking blockers in Ulaa prevent unauthorised push notifications, pop-ups, and time tracking.”

Ulaa also disables the API which enables the websites to connect and communicate with the devices that are connected to the computer or wifi network.

It's also integrated with apps that boost productivity, including Zia Search for existing users, and Zoho Notebook, a dedicated note-taking space that works across all tabs.

Ulaa includes Zoho Annotator, a new, free extension that enables annotations directly to web pages and images. All Chrome browser extensions are compatible with Ulaa, and can be directly installed from the Chrome Webstore, said the company.

The Android and iOS version is currently in beta and available for download.

ALSO READ: Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for less than Rs 20,000

Inputs from IANS

