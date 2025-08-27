YouTube subscribers in US may lose access to Fox Channels due to contract dispute: Report YouTube TV subscribers in the US may lose access to Fox channels (Fox Sports, News and Business) because of the contract dispute between Google and Fox. If a deal is not finalised by the deadline, viewers could miss out on major college football games and other popular shows.

New Delhi:

YouTube TV subscribers in the US may soon lose access to Fox channels, including Fox Sports, News, and Business, due to a contract dispute between Google and Fox. If a deal is not finalised by the deadline, viewers could miss out on major college football games and other popular shows.

YouTube TV and Fox clash over carriage fees

The agreement between YouTube TV and Fox is nearing its renewal deadline. If the two sides fail to reach terms by Wednesday, 5 pm ET, Fox channels may be removed from YouTube TV. The list includes Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Business, FS1, and the Big Ten Network, potentially affecting millions of viewers.

YouTube accuses Fox of charging higher fees

In a Monday blog post, YouTube stated that Fox is demanding “payments far higher than what partners with similar content receive.” The Google-owned platform emphasised that it wanted a fair deal without increasing subscription costs for customers. YouTube TV currently offers over 100 live channels for USD 82.99 per month.

To ease the impact of any blackout, YouTube TV promised subscribers a USD 10 credit if Fox content remains unavailable for an extended period.

Fox responds: Blames Google’s ‘Outsized influence’

Fox, in its official response, expressed disappointment, accusing Google of using its market dominance to push for unfair terms. The broadcaster assured viewers that it remains committed to negotiations but warned that access to Fox programming will be lost unless Google engages meaningfully soon.

Fox also directed users to keepfox.com, a site providing updates and urging subscribers to take action if the dispute continues.

FCC chairman urges quick resolution

The dispute has even drawn the attention of US regulators. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr urged Google to finalise the deal, stressing that millions of Americans rely on YouTube TV for live sports and news.

He warned on X (formerly Twitter) that losing Fox channels before the upcoming college football match between Texas and Ohio State would be a major setback for fans.

What’s next for subscribers?

If no resolution is reached, YouTube TV customers may have to seek alternate streaming platforms to access Fox Sports and other popular content. Both companies remain under pressure as the deadline looms.

Inputs from AP