YouTube Shorts allow creators to upload up to 3-minute long video

YouTube has announced several updates to its Shorts feature. Starting on October 15, the platform will increase the video limits for Shorts from one minute to three minutes. The update will apply to any Shorts that are square or taller in aspect ratio and will not affect videos shot before the October 15.

In addition to the increased video limits, YouTube is also introducing a preview of comments in the Shorts' feed. The company is working on allowing users to pull clips from across YouTube through the Shorts camera and create remix clips. This feature was first released in early 2024, enabling users to strip audio, use the video as a background, cut a piece of it to use in their Shorts, or put it side-by-side with their creation.

YouTube is also introducing a tool to show fewer Shorts, which users can access through the three-dot menu on the upper right corner.

Meanwhile, Google has also announced updates to its search features, incorporating AI-powered capabilities. These updates include AI-organised web results, enhancements to Google Lens, and the inclusion of links and ads within AI Overviews. AI Overviews will feature a new link-laden design with more prominent links to supporting webpages, and ads will now be included in AI Overviews in the US.

Circle to Search will have a feature similar to Shazam, allowing users to instantly search for songs without switching apps. Google Lens will offer upgrades, enabling video and voice search and providing enhanced shopping capabilities with product information, reviews, and pricing from different retailers.

These updates are currently being rolled out, with some features requiring user opt-in. Video searches are available globally for Search Labs users, while voice input for Lens is available for English users in the Google app on Android and iOS. Enhanced shopping with Lens is also set to roll out this week.

