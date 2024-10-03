Apple Intelligence is coming soon, but your iPhone must meet THESE requirements

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Intelligence

Apple released the stable version of the iOS 18 operating system last month during the launch of its iPhone 16 Series. One of the main highlights of the new operating system is Apple Intelligence, which is the company's suite of AI features. However, Apple Intelligence is missing in the initial version of the iOS 18 and the company is planning to roll out these features with its iOS 18.1 update soon. The new update will bring features such as tools to improve writing, improvements in managing emails and messages, and enhancement to Siri. Apple Intelligence will be available in iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Series.

Even if you use these devices, here are some additional requirements that your device must meet to run Apple Intelligence:

Requirements for using Apple Intelligence

Join waitlist

The upcoming Apple Intelligence update will require users to join a waitlist after installing the necessary software update. Once the update is installed, users must join the waitlist through the Settings app.

Due to potential high demand, there may be a waiting period before access to Apple Intelligence is granted. Users will be notified by Apple when they are taken off the waitlist. It is important to note that joining the waitlist on one device will extend access to all other compatible devices tied to the same Apple Account.

Free storage

Furthermore, users will need to ensure that their iPhone has at least 4GB of free storage to enable the AI features. After being removed from the waitlist, the device will need to install various AI models to utilize the new features. It is anticipated that the storage requirement of 4GB will expand over time as more AI features are introduced.

Language

Initially, Apple Intelligence will exclusively support US English. However, additional language support is expected to be introduced in 2025, with localized variants of English scheduled for release in December in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Until then, devices must be set to US English in order to access AI features. Users are advised to verify both their device language and Siri language accordingly.

Region

Lastly, it is important to note that at launch, Apple Intelligence will not be available in the EU or China. While efforts are being made to collaborate with local regulators to introduce AI access in these regions, significant progress is not expected in the near future.

ALSO READ: iPhone users report battery issues following iOS 18 update: Apple responds