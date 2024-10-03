iPhone users report battery issues following iOS 18 update: Apple responds

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone battery issue

After the recent iOS 18 update, many iPhone users are encountering issues, particularly concerning rapid battery drainage. This update was released by Apple on September 16. Numerous users have reported that their iPhone batteries are depleting unusually fast, with some experiencing a 20 to 30 percent drop in just one hour.

The rapid battery drain has posed a significant inconvenience for iPhone users, forcing them to charge their devices multiple times throughout the day. Unlike Android phones, iPhones do not support rapid fast charging, making it a lengthier process to recharge the battery while it continues to discharge at a rapid pace.

Apple has provided users with some steps to mitigate this issue. They have explained that even after updating the phone, numerous background processes continue running, adversely affecting the battery life. This problem was also observed during the beta version of iOS 18 and has persisted into the stable release.

To address the battery drainage problem, users are advised to navigate to their iPhone settings and enable auto-brightness or auto-lock, which can help reduce the rate of battery consumption.

Additionally, users should review app permissions, as some apps may be using location services in the background, leading to excessive battery usage. Adjusting these permissions can help conserve battery life.

Furthermore, it is recommended to use Wi-Fi instead of mobile data for internet usage, as Wi-Fi generally consumes less battery power.

To monitor battery usage effectively, users can go to the iPhone settings, navigate to the battery option, and review the activity and battery usage charge. By identifying and shutting down unnecessary apps, users can optimise their phone’s battery usage.

Meanwhile, Apple is set to launch the new iPhone SE and an updated iPad Air in the early part of next year. It's been a while since Apple updated the iPhone SE, and the upcoming model is expected to have some significant design changes. The last update was in 2022 when the 5G feature was added. According to reports, the new iPhone will have changes in its front display and bezels.

