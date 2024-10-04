Google adds new AI-powered features to Search, Lens, more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Search AI powered features

Google has announced several updates to its search features, adding AI-powered capabilities. The updates include AI-organized web results, enhancements to Google Lens such as video and voice search, and the inclusion of links and ads within AI Overviews. Google's AI will now generate a "full-page experience" for recipe and meal searches, providing relevant results from various sources such as articles, videos, and forums.

AI Overviews

AI Overviews, the snippets of AI-generated information displayed above web results, will also feature a new link-laden design with more prominent links to supporting webpages.

In addition, ads will now be included in AI Overviews and are set to roll out in the US.

Circle to Search

Circle to Search will get a feature similar to Shazam. It will have the ability to instantly search for songs without the need to switch apps.

Google Lens

Google Lens will also offer upgrades, allowing for video and voice search and providing enhanced shopping capabilities with essential product information, reviews, and pricing from different retailers.

These updates are currently being rolled out, with some features requiring user opt-in. Video searches are available globally for Search Labs users, while voice input for Lens is available for English users in the Google app on Android and iOS. Enhanced shopping with Lens is also set to roll out this week.

Meanwhile, Google recently held its 'Google for India' event, marking the tenth edition. The event showcased Google's newest innovations and initiatives specifically designed for the Indian market. Starting in 2015, the tech giant has been focusing on enhancing internet access, digital literacy, and technology-driven solutions across the country. This year, Google put a spotlight on its AI technology with a special focus on India.

At the event, Google announced that it is testing Enhanced Fraud Protection in Google Play Protect. This feature will assess and automatically prevent the installation of apps from external sources on the internet that seek sensitive permissions commonly exploited in financial scams.

