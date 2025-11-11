YouTube rolls out new Gemini-powered 'Ask' feature: How it works Viewers can use the YouTube Ask button to question the video content they are watching on the platform and obtain its summary.

New Delhi:

YouTube has rolled out a new button called 'Ask,' which is currently being tested by some users. This feature is designed to make it easier for viewers to engage with videos. With the 'Ask' button, you can ask questions about what you're watching, get a summary of the video, learn about important points, and even take quizzes based on the content. The goal is to help you find what you need quickly, just like having a helpful friend to chat with. This feature is expected to be available for everyone on YouTube soon!

Locating the 'Ask' button

You can see the 'Ask' button on certain YouTube videos, marked by a Gemini icon. It's found directly below the video, in between the "Share" and "Download" options. This feature is available on iPhones, Android phones, and Windows computers.

How the feature works

When you click the 'Ask' button, a window will pop up. In this window, you can either write your own question or pick from some helpful suggestions, like "Summarize the video." Users can also select general topics like "Recommended Content" or "More". All responses are generated by Large Language Models (LLMs).

Availability and eligibility

The 'Ask' button is currently accessible to both YouTube Premium and non-Premium users. YouTube's Help page confirms that this conversational AI tool is currently available in English and is limited to viewers over 18 years of age. At present, the feature is available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and India.

Meanwhile, YouTube has launched a significant, AI-powered capability that automatically upscales lower-quality videos to high definition (HD), promising great benefits for both content creators and viewers. This feature started rolling out on October 29 and will soon see a global release, the company confirmed.

