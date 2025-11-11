BSNL boosts connectivity: 10,000 new 4G towers to go live in Delhi The state-owned telecom company BSNL has invited tenders for 10,000 new 4G towers in Delhi, bringing users closer to superfast connectivity.

New Delhi:

BSNL has recently invited tenders for 10,000 new 4G towers across the Delhi telecom circle. This major network expansion will allow residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) to enjoy improved connectivity on both the BSNL and MTNL networks.

The company's nationwide push saw nearly 100,000 new 4G towers launched across the country in September to improve user connectivity.

BSNL is exploring a new business model for expanding its network, according to Chairman A. Robert J. Ravi. Speaking to ETTelecom, Ravi explained, "We have also released a tender on the Opex model for another 10,000 sites." This Opex model means BSNL will avoid purchasing the equipment, opting instead for a 10-year monthly rental agreement. If this approach proves successful, the company plans to implement it nationwide.

BSNL’s 5G-ready network

Furthermore, the state-owned telecom company is expected to launch 5G network-as-a-service (NaaS) in Delhi early next year. A unique feature of BSNL's network is that these new towers are 5G-ready and are completely based on indigenous technology.

India’s rapid 5G expansion

BSNL's network upgrade is part of a larger nationwide trend. The number of 5G towers in India is increasing rapidly. According to a recent report from the Department of Telecommunications, India has made significant progress in expanding its 5G network, with the total number of 5G towers reaching 508,732 by October 2025. This is an increase of 4,144 towers from September, when there were 504,588.

In October, the state with the most new 5G towers was Uttar Pradesh, which added 846 towers. Maharashtra followed with 528 new towers, and Bihar added 420.

Major telecom companies like Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G services across the entire country. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has launched its 5G services in 29 cities and plans to expand to 17 key areas soon.

