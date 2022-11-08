YouTube launches Shorts with Instagram reels like feature: Know more

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
After growing the user engagement over the web and app version, YouTube has finally launched its short format video called 'Shorts' for TV users. The rival of TikTok and Instagram has taken a leap ahead in video engagement.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 08, 2022 10:13 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE YouTube Shorts

YouTube has started rolling out the Shorts feature for TV to its global users. The rival of TikTok- a short-form video app and Instagram Reels have added a feature to enable the user to enjoy trending videos from mobile as well as on a larger screen. 

The updated YouTube smart TV app will now let users see the popular vertical videos in an optimised experience.

"Coming soon to a TV near you   Shorts! Starting today, viewers will be able to enjoy these bright bursts of video (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home," the company said in a statement late on Monday.

In the design rolling out, the users will see a modified version of a "maximal" prototype.

"We simplified the design of the right side rail but will be looking to bring additional functionality in future releases. We believe that this experience balances the fun, and quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV," said the company.

Over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolling out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles.

You can also use the remote to start or stop the Shorts video from playing by clicking directly on the short or by using the Play and Pause buttons on the remote control itself.

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views and is growing exponentially.

YouTube isn't the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen. TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.

