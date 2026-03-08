YouTube may bring back direct messaging feature, testing chat option with select users

New Delhi:

YouTube is reportedly considering bringing back its Direct Messaging (DM) feature, and recent reports have revealed some details about the development. The video streaming platform had discontinued the messaging feature in 2019. However, some users have recently reported seeing the feature again, suggesting that YouTube has started testing a new version of the messaging tool with a select group of users. This development indicates that the platform is exploring new ways to enhance interaction and communication between YouTube and its users.

YouTube re-testing the messaging feature

The earlier YouTube messaging feature allowed users to share videos and send short messages directly within the platform. However, the company discontinued the feature in 2019, citing the growing use of other messaging apps by users to communicate and share videos.

Now, YouTube appears to be testing a new version of the messaging system. Some users have reported seeing a messaging interface that allows them to chat with other users and share videos without leaving the YouTube app. Currently, this testing is limited to certain locations and is not available globally.

Limited access for select users

Reports, including one by Moneycontrol, indicate that the feature is currently being tested with a small group of users. The purpose of this limited testing is to understand how users interact with the messaging tool and whether it increases engagement on the platform.

The messaging system is expected to allow users to discuss videos, share recommendations, and communicate more directly with friends while watching content.

However, YouTube has not made any official announcement regarding the feature’s launch and has not confirmed when it might become available to users globally.

AI Remix feature for Shorts

Meanwhile, YouTube is also rolling out a new AI Remix feature for Shorts, the platform’s short-form video format. The feature will allow content creators to generate new videos using existing ones. Currently, the feature is being tested with a small group of English-speaking creators and can be found in the Shorts “Remix” menu.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15T display size revealed ahead of launch; Geekbench listing hints at 16GB RAM