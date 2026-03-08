OnePlus 15T display size revealed ahead of launch; Geekbench listing hints at 16GB RAM

New Delhi:

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 15T, and the company has already shared several teasers revealing details about the phone’s battery and rear camera unit. Recently, a OnePlus official also revealed the display size of the upcoming smartphone. The device has additionally been confirmed to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for the magnetic accessory ecosystem.

The handset was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which revealed its model number and several key specifications. The listing suggests the phone may come with 16GB of RAM and run on Android 16.

Display size details revealed

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus China President Li Jie Lewis revealed that the OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch flat display, similar to the OnePlus 13T. The display will have rounded corners and thin bezels on all sides. The phone is also expected to feature an upgraded 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the device is reported to support magnetic accessories such as chargers, protective cases, and coolers. However, it remains unclear whether the phone will have built-in magnets or rely on compatible cases.

OnePlus 15T spotted on Geekbench

The OnePlus 15T appeared on Geekbench with the model number OnePlus PLZ110. According to the listing, the device scored 3669 in single-core tests and 10,740 in multi-core tests. The tested unit showed 14.76GB of RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 16GB.

The Geekbench listing also suggests the smartphone runs on Android 16 and features an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 3.63GHz and two main cores clocked at 4.61GHz. It uses a motherboard codenamed “Cano”.

These CPU speeds and model names are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The OnePlus 13T was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Battery, charging and durability

The OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 7500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The device is also tipped to offer IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. The smartphone is said to feature a slim and lightweight design.

Camera features

The handset is expected to include a LUMO periscope telephoto lens as part of its camera system.