OnePlus 13R gets major price cut, available at Rs 37,999: Where to buy

New Delhi:

OnePlus has announced a significant price cut for the OnePlus 13R during the ongoing sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The ecommerce platform is hosting Amazon Electronics Premier League, which runs from March 6 to March 12. Phones from various brands are available with discounts of up to 40% on the e-commerce platform.

OnePlus 13R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. However, during the ongoing Amazon sale, the device is listed at Rs 39,999, reflecting a Rs 5,000 price reduction. In addition to this discount, buyers can also avail of a Rs 2,000 bank discount, bringing the effective starting price of the phone down to Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 13R display and design

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It offers a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 13R processor and software

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and runs on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13R battery and connectivity

The OnePlus 13R packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device also includes several AI features, such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Eraser. Connectivity options on the phone include WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, and 5G.

OnePlus 13R camera specifications

The OnePlus 13R comes with a triple rear camera setup. It features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16MP front camera.