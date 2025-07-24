Xiaomi reportedly planning to stop selling some of its smartphone models in India Xiaomi has reportedly chosen not to launch one of its mid-range phones in India. This phone was released last year at a price between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000.

Xiaomi will not launch one of its flagship phones in India this year. The Chinese brand introduced this phone, part of the Xiaomi Civi series, in India last June. Coming in the mid-budget price segment, this phone supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. According to a SmartPrix report, Xiaomi has decided not to launch its Civi series model in India. Information from industry sources suggests this is part of the company's strategic planning.

However, Xiaomi has not shared official information about this. Sources indicate that users did not favor this model as much as the company had expected.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

The Xiaomi 14 Civi was launched in India at an initial price of Rs 42,999. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 36,999. This phone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB variants. The price of its top variant is Rs 38,999. The non-launch of the next model may impact the company's mid-budget segment.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is going to launch a new budget-friendly phone in India soon. The Xiaomi 15 Civi was expected to be launched in India as a rebranded model of the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, which debuted in the Chinese market in May.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro features a 50MP triple camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. This phone comes with a curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 6000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Realme has launched new smartphones and audio products in India. The newly launched Realme 15 Pro and 15 smartphones are new additions to the company’s number series in India. The company has also introduced Buds T200 in the country.

