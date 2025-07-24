Elon Musk loses over Rs 10,500 crore as Tesla shares fall 8%; remains world's richest Tesla shares fell, eroding Rs 10,500 crore from Elon Musk's wealth. He remains the world's richest person with a net worth of approximately Rs 3,58,461.6 crore.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk has lost over $12 billion (around Rs 1,036.8 billion or Rs 1,03,680 crore) of his net worth today as Tesla shares fell by more than 8 percent. The automaker's shares now stand at just over $303 (around Rs 26,203.20). The decline in Tesla's share price was reported following the automaker's second-quarter report on Wednesday, July 23. The automaker reported its largest drop in quarterly revenue in over a decade in its latest report. The company lost nearly $600 million (around Rs 51.84 billion or Rs 5,184 crore) in revenue from automotive regulatory credits.

Decline in Musk’s wealth

The decline in Tesla shares has reduced Musk's 12 percent stake in the company from about $136.3 billion (around Rs 11,778.72 billion or Rs 1,17,787.2 crore) to $124.1 billion (around Rs 10,729.44 billion or Rs 1,07,294.4 crore), accounting for a $12.2 billion (around Rs 1,054.08 billion or Rs 10,540.8 crore) slide. Elon Musk is still the wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $414.9 billion (around Rs 35,846.16 billion or Rs 3,58,461.6 crore).

Rough days ahead for Tesla

Musk has predicted a few rough months ahead for Tesla due to President Donald Trump’s policy bill eliminating a $7,500 tax credit for the purchase or lease of a new EV, which is set to take effect after September 30.

Elon Musk also plans to roll out fully autonomous ride-hailing accessible to half the U.S. by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently announced the formation of a new political party aimed at restoring freedom to Americans following a significant split with Donald Trump. In a post on X, he revealed his plans to establish the 'America Party,' which is intended to challenge the existing two-party system in the country.

