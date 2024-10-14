Xiaomi Pad 7 series set to launch with larger display and Snapdragon processors: Leaks revealed

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the much-anticipated Xiaomi Pad 7 series globally. The lineup will include two models— Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. Recent leaks have shed light on key specifications, hinting at powerful hardware and impressive display features. Here's what we know so far.

Bigger display and high refresh rate: Leaked specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 series is rumoured to feature an 11.16-inch LCD and offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This display is expected to be the largest screen from the company, which delivers an enhanced viewing experience, catering to users who enjoy media consumption and gaming on their tablets.

Snapdragon processors for powerful performance

The leaks suggest that the base model, Xiaomi Pad 7, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, while the high-end Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. This choice of processors indicates that both models will deliver robust performance, suitable for multitasking, productivity, and gaming.

Fast charging capabilities

The Xiaomi Pad 7 series is also expected to offer fast charging support. The standard Xiaomi Pad 7 will reportedly support 45W fast charging, while the Pad 7 Pro will come with even faster 67W charging support. These features ensure users can quickly recharge their devices and get back to using them without long waiting times.

Long-term software support

Xiaomi is likely to provide software support for four to five years for both models in the Pad 7 series, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience over time. This long-term commitment makes the devices an attractive option for users seeking reliability.

What’s missing: Release date and other details

While the leaks have given us a glimpse into the display and processor specs, information regarding the release date, battery capacity, and camera configurations remains under wraps. More details are expected to emerge once Xiaomi officially announces the release date.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 series appears to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors, offering a mix of advanced specifications and powerful performance. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement to see how the new tablets stack up against the competition.

