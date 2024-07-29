Xiaomi ends software, security updates for dozens of smartphones including those from Redmi, Poco brands

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Xiaomi

All smartphones have an expiration date. After this date, your smartphone will still be usable, but it will become less secure. This is because smartphone manufacturers provide software and security updates for only a limited time period, after which they stop supporting them.

Xiaomi has recently announced that over a dozen smartphones from its Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco brands will no longer receive software and security updates. The list of devices that are recently added to the End-of-Life (EOL) list includes popular models such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 series and the Redmi Note 10 lineup.

End-of-Life means these devices will no longer receive regular software updates, including new features, bug fixes, or crucial security patches that protect against vulnerabilities and malware.

Xiaomi smartphones recently added to End-of-Life list:

The following Xiaomi devices are now added to the EOL list:

- Xiaomi Mi 10S (CN)

- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (EEA, Global, CN)

- Xiaomi Mi 10 (TR, ID, EEA, IN, EN, Global, CN)

- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (CN)

- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (JP)

Additionally, for Redmi users, the end-of-life (EOL) list affects the Redmi Note 10 series, including the following smartphones:

- Redmi Note 10 Pro (ID, EEA, Global)

- Redmi Note 10 (TR)

- Redmi Note 10 5G (TW, TR)

- Redmi Note 10T (EN)

- Redmi Note 8 (2021) (EEA, EN)

Furthermore, a Poco phone included in the EOL list is the Poco M3 Pro 5G (EN, TR)

It’s not entirely unexpected for Xiaomi to discontinue software support for certain smartphones. Smartphone companies usually provide software support for a limited number of years, regardless of whether the phone is a budget or flagship model.

What can affected users do now?

Users with devices on the end-of-life (EoL) list now have a few choices. They can choose to continue using their current devices, understanding that they may encounter security vulnerabilities or compatibility issues with newer apps. Alternatively, they can consider upgrading to a newer model that will receive continued software support and security updates.

