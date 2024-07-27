Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India on July 31: All we know about it so far

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a (representational image)

Nothing is all set to launch a new smartphone globally including India. The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus will come with new specifications and features some of which are even confirmed by its Co-Founder Carl Pei ahead of its debut. In addition to this, leaks have revealed some key specifications and memory variants of the upcoming smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch in India on July 31.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications (expected)

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus will feature several key hardware upgrades compared to the standard model. It will boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera, a significant improvement over the 32-megapixel camera found on the Nothing Phone 2a. The dual rear camera setup will remain at 50 megapixels.

In addition to this, while the Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports charging with a 45W charger, the Plus model will feature a slightly faster charging speed at 50W.

Furthermore, the company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, offered in Black and Grey colour options.

